AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Spokane WA

639 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt

increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical

levels.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties,

Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including

the following counties, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens.

* WHEN...From 1 PM PDT this afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,

streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding

may occur in poor drainage areas. Rockfalls will be possible on

steep slopes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Rainfall amounts between one and three inches combined with

elevated snow melt will increase runoff and bring the

potential for minor flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for additional flood

advisories or warnings for nuisance flooding. Those living in areas

prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding

develop.

