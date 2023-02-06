WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

256 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Pomeroy, Anatone, Alpowa Summit, Peola, Clarkston,

Cloverland Road, and Mountain Road.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 12 inches, with higher amounts possible above 5000

feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather