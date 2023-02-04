WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

436 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches,

locally up to 8 inches above 4500 feet. Less than 1 inch expected

for locations below 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph

Sunday evening and overnight.

* WHERE...Cloverland Road, and Mountain Road.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

