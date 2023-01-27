WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

448 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winter weather advisories have been cancelled. Temperatures across

the Camas Prairie and Blue mountains are generally above freezing

and cameras do not show any accumulating snow in these areas.

Caution is advised through the night as the roads may become slick

as they did not dry out through the day and low temperatures will be

in the 20s.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather