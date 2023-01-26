WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

303 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND

RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Metaline, Ione, Chewelah, Priest River, Schweitzer

Mountain Road, Springdale-Hunters Road, Eastport, Orin-Rice Road,

Colville, Athol, Northport, Clark Fork, Sandpoint, Newport,

Metaline Falls, Fruitland, Tiger, Flowery Trail Road, Kettle

Falls, Bonners Ferry, and Deer Park.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving

conditions with snow or slush in the morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the Palouse.

* WHERE...Genesee, Davenport, Moscow, Plummer, Coeur d'Alene,

Hayden, Oakesdale, Cheney, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch,

Rockford, Spokane Valley, Tekoa, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane,

Worley, and Rosalia.

conditions during the morning commute especially on untreated

roads and side streets.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches. West

winds gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed mountain ridges on

Friday.

* WHERE...Peola, Cloverland Road, Anatone, and Mountain Road.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

produce areas of blowing and drifting snow with poor visibility.

