WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 651 PM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.