Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 312 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River at Potlatch has dropped below flood stage and remain below flood stage for the rest of Saturday. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to recede today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood