WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

220 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,

including the Mount Baker Ski Area.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King

Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.

* IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most significant accumulations are expected

to be at elevations above 3,500 feet, with around 14 to 18

inches at Stevens Pass and 7 to 11 inches at Snoqualmie Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

of 7 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis

Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise

on Mount Rainier.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most significant snow amounts are likely to

be above 3,500 feet.

