WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

452 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches

with 3 to 6 inches above 4000 feet.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches, mainly during the afternoon hours.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...As of 5 AM, temperatures were in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

* WHERE...Lewiston Grade, Pomeroy, Clarkston, Lapwai, Lewiston,

Gifford, Culdesac, and Peck.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could damage sensitive

vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

Additional snow showers are expected through the day today, but

new snow amounts are not expected to cause significant impacts.

Therefore, the advisory for the Cascades of Pierce and Lewis

Counties above 3000 feet will be allowed to expire.

