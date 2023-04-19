WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches, mainly during the afternoon hours.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.

