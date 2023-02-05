WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 226 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, with highest amounts expected from Mt Jefferson south. Locally heavier amounts on higher volcanic peaks. The heaviest snowfall will be Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Southwest winds gusting up to 45 mph are expected for exposed terrain, especially in the Oregon Cascades, likely resulting in blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather