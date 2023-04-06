WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

218 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY FOR THE

BASE OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph

expected for the base of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

