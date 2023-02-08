WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 602 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts above 4500 feet. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather