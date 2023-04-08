WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

141 FPUS56 KOTX 080907

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

WAZ031-082300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except south 15 to 25 mph in

the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain or snow showers likely. Highs

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-082300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-082300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-082300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-082300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Windy. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ047-082300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow showers.

A chance of rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ048-082300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely

in the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Snow level 5500 feet, rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ049-082300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

207 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain

and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet, rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. In the

mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather