526 FPUS56 KOTX 150822

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

WAZ031-161100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s, Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-161100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s, Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s, Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s, Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ038-161100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 40s,

Lows 19 to 26, North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-161100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s, Lows in the

mid to upper 20s, Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Breezy.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s, Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ043-161100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s, Lows in the

mid to upper 20s, North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ047-161100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, Lows in the 20s, Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Blustery.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ048-161100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with snow likely. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, Lows 18 to 26,

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Windy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s, Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s, East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ049-161100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, Lows 15 to 25, Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Blustery.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

