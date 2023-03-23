WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

_____

145 FPUS56 KSEW 231015

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

314 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 37 48 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at times

early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. South

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 34 46 / 100 70 90

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 38 47 / 90 90 100

Everett 47 36 45 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with rain at times in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 36 48 / 100 90 90

Tacoma 49 36 47 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning.

Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 37 48 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 37 47 / 100 90 100

Enumclaw 49 34 43 / 100 80 100

North Bend 51 36 47 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 37 46 / 90 90 90

Sumas 50 38 45 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 38 46 / 70 100 90

Mount Vernon 50 38 46 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. A chance of snow in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 37 47 / 70 90 80

Eastsound 47 38 45 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until late

afternoon, then cloudy with rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 37 47 / 70 100 90

Port Townsend 48 35 45 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 33 46 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow in the evening. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers late in

the morning. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 35 46 / 100 80 100

Olympia 47 33 46 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers late in

the morning. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 35 47 / 80 100 90

Sequim 50 32 46 / 80 90 80

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely late in the evening. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Snow through the day. Rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 37 43 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 39 46 / 100 80 100

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 36 45 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 3 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

around 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

around 8 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 20 26 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 13 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 24 29 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. West wind in the

passes 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

10 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 26 33 / 100 90 100

Stevens Pass 35 24 29 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow late in the

evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

6 to 11 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

Total snow accumulation 11 to 26 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

$$

_____

