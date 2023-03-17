WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

_____

395 FPUS56 KSEW 170722

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

WAZ558-171100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 33 60 42 62 / 10

$$

WAZ559-171100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 34 58 40 60 / 10

$$

WAZ507-171100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 33 58 42 61 / 10

Everett 32 58 41 61 /

$$

WAZ509-171100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 30 61 40 65 /

Tacoma 29 60 39 63 / 10

$$

WAZ556-171100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 33 61 42 65 /

$$

WAZ555-171100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 35 60 43 64 /

Enumclaw 31 59 40 62 /

North Bend 33 61 42 64 /

$$

WAZ503-171100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 31 56 40 58 /

Sumas 33 57 41 62 /

$$

WAZ506-171100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 34 53 41 55 /

Mount Vernon 31 58 41 62 /

$$

WAZ001-171100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 34 51 41 54 /

Eastsound 36 49 42 51 /

$$

WAZ510-171100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 34 55 41 58 /

Port Townsend 33 53 40 55 /

$$

WAZ511-171100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 29 59 39 62 / 10

$$

WAZ504-171100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 30 60 40 64 /

Olympia 29 59 37 62 / 10

$$

WAZ512-171100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-171100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 33 52 39 55 /

Sequim 30 53 38 56 /

$$

WAZ515-171100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 35 49 41 52 / 10

$$

WAZ517-171100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 35 57 41 60 / 10

$$

WAZ516-171100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 32 55 38 56 / 10

$$

WAZ513-171100-

Olympics-

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 20 37 29 40 / 10

$$

WAZ567-171100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 21 41 31 44 /

$$

WAZ568-171100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 22 43 31 46 /

Stevens Pass 20 39 27 42 /

$$

WAZ569-171100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1222 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather