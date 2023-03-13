WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

_____

636 FPUS56 KSEW 131003

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-132300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 35 51 / 100 50 10

$$

WAZ559-132300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 34 49 / 80 50 20

$$

WAZ507-132300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 37 50 / 90 50 20

Everett 47 35 49 / 100 60 20

$$

WAZ509-132300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 34 52 / 100 60 10

Tacoma 48 34 50 / 100 50 10

$$

WAZ556-132300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 37 52 / 100 60 10

$$

WAZ555-132300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 36 52 / 100 90 20

Enumclaw 47 32 50 / 100 60 10

North Bend 49 35 53 / 100 80 20

$$

WAZ503-132300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 36 49 / 90 70 30

Sumas 45 36 48 / 100 90 40

$$

WAZ506-132300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 37 48 / 90 60 20

Mount Vernon 47 37 51 / 100 70 10

$$

WAZ001-132300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late in

the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight

chance of snow in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 36 47 / 70 40 20

Eastsound 46 37 45 / 70 60 30

$$

WAZ510-132300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 37 49 / 90 50 20

Port Townsend 45 33 47 / 90 50 20

$$

WAZ511-132300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Rain

at times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of snow. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. North part, gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 33 51 / 90 50 30

$$

WAZ504-132300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of snow late in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight,

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 35 51 / 100 50 20

Olympia 48 33 51 / 100 40 20

$$

WAZ512-132300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-132300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy in the morning.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 33 47 / 80 50 40

Sequim 47 31 48 / 70 40 20

$$

WAZ515-132300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely

late in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 36 43 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ517-132300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 38 49 / 90 60 50

$$

WAZ516-132300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely through the day.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 35 46 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ513-132300-

Olympics-

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely

late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

3 to 4 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely until late

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 18 28 / 80 70 50

$$

WAZ567-132300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain and snow

likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

13 inches.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 22 32 / 100 90 50

$$

WAZ568-132300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 30s. South wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 10 inches. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in

the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Southeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 24 37 / 100 90 20

Stevens Pass 34 21 33 / 100 90 20

$$

WAZ569-132300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times until late afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

14 inches.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather