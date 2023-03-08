WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

_____

820 FPUS56 KSEW 081159

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-090000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers until early

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the morning.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 33 50 / 20 40 40

$$

WAZ559-090000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the

30s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 32 48 / 10 50 50

$$

WAZ507-090000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers until early

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the morning.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Isolated rain showers through the day. Scattered snow showers

late in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning.

Highs near 50. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind around

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 34 48 / 10 40 30

Everett 45 33 47 / 10 30 30

$$

WAZ509-090000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind around

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 32 52 / 40 50 40

Tacoma 46 32 51 / 30 50 50

$$

WAZ556-090000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind around

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 33 48 / 20 40 30

$$

WAZ555-090000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 34 47 / 30 60 40

Enumclaw 41 30 47 / 60 50 50

North Bend 44 33 44 / 30 60 50

$$

WAZ503-090000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 34 51 / 10 20 10

Sumas 50 33 52 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ506-090000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs near

50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 36 50 / 10 20 20

Mount Vernon 49 35 52 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ001-090000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 37 49 / 10 20 10

Eastsound 46 37 48 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ510-090000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 36 51 / 10 20 20

Port Townsend 47 35 48 / 10 30 30

$$

WAZ511-090000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain

showers through the day. Isolated snow showers late in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then

numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 32 50 / 20 60 60

$$

WAZ504-090000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated snow showers early in the afternoon.

Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Scattered snow showers late in the evening, then numerous rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then

numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 35 50 / 30 60 70

Olympia 46 32 51 / 20 60 60

$$

WAZ512-090000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated snow showers early in the afternoon.

Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then widespread

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Widespread rain and snow showers until late

afternoon, then widespread rain showers late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-090000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Isolated snow

showers late in the evening, then scattered snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers until

late afternoon, then scattered rain showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 33 47 / 40 20 40

Sequim 47 32 50 / 30 20 30

$$

WAZ515-090000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers early in the afternoon.

Numerous rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Numerous snow

showers after midnight, then scattered snow showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then

numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 35 47 / 60 40 60

$$

WAZ517-090000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers until late

afternoon, then isolated rain showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then widespread

rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 37 50 / 30 80 80

$$

WAZ516-090000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Widespread rain and snow showers in the

morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 34 51 / 40 60 80

$$

WAZ513-090000-

Olympics-

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Widespread showers. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 19 28 / 60 40 50

$$

WAZ567-090000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 22 29 / 40 50 30

$$

WAZ568-090000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. East wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Numerous showers. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. East

wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the

passes 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 22 29 / 50 70 60

Stevens Pass 30 21 20 / 50 60 60

$$

WAZ569-090000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

358 AM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing

to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY...Numerous showers. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 7 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather