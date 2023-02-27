WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 26, 2023

874 FPUS56 KSEW 271156

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

355 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-280000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level increasing to

500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 32 41 / 70 70 80

$$

WAZ559-280000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

near 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then cloudy with rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

4 inches. Highs near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 39 30 40 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ507-280000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 32 40 / 70 80 70

Everett 39 31 38 / 70 70 80

$$

WAZ509-280000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the 20s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 31 43 / 80 70 80

Tacoma 43 30 42 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ556-280000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

4 inches. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 31 41 / 70 70 80

$$

WAZ555-280000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers until late afternoon, then rain and snow

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the 20s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 31 41 / 70 70 90

Enumclaw 41 29 40 / 80 70 90

North Bend 43 31 41 / 70 70 80

$$

WAZ503-280000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers until early

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level

near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 40 29 39 / 70 50 70

Sumas 39 28 39 / 70 60 60

$$

WAZ506-280000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 41 32 40 / 70 60 70

Mount Vernon 41 31 41 / 70 50 80

$$

WAZ001-280000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 40 32 41 / 70 60 60

Eastsound 39 33 39 / 60 70 60

$$

WAZ510-280000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs near 40.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 41 33 42 / 70 60 80

Port Townsend 40 31 40 / 80 60 80

$$

WAZ511-280000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 39 30 43 / 100 90 70

$$

WAZ504-280000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers until early morning, then snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows near 30. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers likely

early in the afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the 20s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 32 43 / 80 90 80

Olympia 42 30 43 / 80 80 70

$$

WAZ512-280000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows near 30. East wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers

early in the afternoon, then rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the

lower 20s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-280000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs near 40.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 41 30 42 / 80 80 60

Sequim 41 29 41 / 80 60 70

$$

WAZ515-280000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then cloudy with rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers

likely early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs near 40.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 37 32 40 / 80 70 50

$$

WAZ517-280000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs near 40. East

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the

20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 43 34 44 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ516-280000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 200 feet

increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 40 30 42 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ513-280000-

Olympics-

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely until early morning, then snow showers

likely in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 6 to 8 inches.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely until late afternoon, then showers

likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 9 to 12 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 23 16 23 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ567-280000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Freezing level near 500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 10 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing

to 400 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 27 17 27 / 70 70 90

$$

WAZ568-280000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers until late afternoon, then showers late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. South wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing

to 400 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 28 20 28 / 80 90 90

Stevens Pass 24 16 26 / 80 80 90

$$

WAZ569-280000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

356 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers until late afternoon, then showers late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 20 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing

to 500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon.

$$

