Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 38 46 / 70 30 30

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 35 46 / 50 30 30

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 39 46 / 60 40 50

Everett 44 37 43 / 70 40 50

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 36 46 / 70 20 30

Tacoma 47 35 46 / 60 20 30

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 38 46 / 80 30 40

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 37 43 / 100 60 80

Enumclaw 44 35 43 / 90 20 40

North Bend 46 36 44 / 90 40 60

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 37 43 / 20 40 60

Sumas 43 37 42 / 30 60 80

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 38 44 / 30 30 60

Mount Vernon 46 37 44 / 40 40 60

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then a slight chance of

rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 39 46 / 10 30 30

Eastsound 43 39 43 / 10 30 40

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then a slight chance of

rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level near sea level. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 38 45 / 30 30 50

Port Townsend 44 36 45 / 40 30 50

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 34 47 / 60 20 30

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 34 46 / 60 10 20

Olympia 47 33 46 / 60 20 30

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of snow after midnight, then a slight chance of snow in

the morning. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 36 48 / 20 20 30

Sequim 45 33 47 / 30 20 20

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 39 45 / 10 40 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 39 48 / 60 20 50

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 37 47 / 20 40 60

Olympics-

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 22 32 / 30 30 40

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late

in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight, then

rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

4 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 24 31 / 70 80 100

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain at times through the day. A

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West wind

in the passes to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 26 32 / 90 40 60

Stevens Pass 30 25 30 / 80 30 50

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

247 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Snow through the day.

Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times late in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

