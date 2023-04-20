WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

326 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

326 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph, except southeast wind 20 to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

326 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

326 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of snow this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

326 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain this

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet, increasing to 3000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Snow level

4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

level 5500 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet.

