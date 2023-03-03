WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

_____

779 FPUS56 KPQR 031146

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ021-040130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening,

then rain or snow after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain. Snow level

500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40

to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.Saturday NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Snow level near

1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 30 to

35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning then rain

showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

$$

WAZ020-040130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning,

then rain or snow this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

or snow. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening.

Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in

upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in 35

to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ039-040130-

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,

Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy

346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain at times. Snow level 500 feet this morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch above 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches above 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Snow level 1500 feet, decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 500

feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows

near 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 1000

feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 500 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ040-040130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 500 feet, increasing to 1500

feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 7 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ019-040130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

6 to 10 inches. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather