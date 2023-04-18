WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s, except in the upper 30s to mid 40s valleys.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 18 to 24.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 19 to 26. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the lower to mid 50s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s, except in the

upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in

the 40s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the

20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

