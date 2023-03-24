WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

_____

708 FPUS56 KPDT 241058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

$$

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

1500 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow

through the day. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches valleys and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy blowing snow

through the night. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 18 to

25. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and up to 1 inch in the

mountains. Highs in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 26. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s, except in the mid 30s to lower 40s

valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ522-242300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow

through the day. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening.

Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 16 to 22.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ523-242300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to

lower 40s valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 27. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower

to mid 40s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 27. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather