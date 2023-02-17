WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 9.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 22. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 7 above zero.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 7 to 11.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

Wind chill readings 10 below to 5 above zero.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 14.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 8 to 10. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely.

Patchy blowing mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and mountain snow. Blowing mountain

snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Snow. Blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 19. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 18 to

24. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 to 5. Highs 15 to 21. Wind chill readings

7 below to 8 above zero.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain snow. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely.

Patchy blowing mountain snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Patchy blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 11 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 15 to 23. Wind chill readings 9 below to 6 above

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 3 below to 5 above zero. Wind chill readings

2 below to 17 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 18. Wind chill readings 7 below to 22 below zero.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 2 to 10. Wind chill readings 8 below to 7 above

zero.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs 16 to 22. Wind chill readings 14 below to 1 above

zero.

