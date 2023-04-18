WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 233 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 13 feet. Bar condition rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 400 AM and 415 PM Tuesday. The morning ebb will be strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather