WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 6 to 8 ft, easing to

4 to 6 ft Friday afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft during the strong

ebb current of 5.66 kt at 606 AM.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

