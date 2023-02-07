WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

10 to 60 nm.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 1 PM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 14 ft at 13

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast wind 25 to 35 kt becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 13 ft. Bar conditions rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 530 AM and 530 PM today.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to 1 AM PST Wednesday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 7 ft early this evening,

building 10 to 15 ft by Tue morning. For the Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 15 ft at 14 seconds

and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. Seas

may briefly approach 18 ft during Tuesday's ebbs around 6 AM and

6 PM, but are expected to remain in the mid-teens.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous

Seas Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this

evening.

