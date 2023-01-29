WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 218 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm. * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather