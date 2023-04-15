WA Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of rain;51;38;S;12;83%;99%;1 Bellingham;Cloudy, rain, breezy;52;38;SSW;14;80%;100%;1 Bremerton;Periods of rain;50;37;SSW;11;88%;96%;1 Chehalis;Rain at times;49;37;S;10;88%;99%;2 Deer Park;An afternoon shower;56;32;SSW;8;67%;90%;2 Eastsound;A couple of showers;52;40;SW;15;75%;92%;1 Ellensburg;An afternoon shower;57;30;WNW;10;58%;60%;1 Ephrata;An afternoon shower;57;34;SW;9;59%;55%;1 Everett;Periods of rain;51;38;S;13;83%;95%;1 Fort Lewis;Rain at times;49;34;SSW;11;82%;95%;1 Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;51;38;SW;14;76%;96%;1 Hoquiam;Pouring morning rain;48;38;SW;15;89%;100%;1 Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;49;38;S;9;85%;97%;1 Moses Lake;An afternoon shower;58;37;SW;9;60%;54%;2 Olympia;Rain at times;49;35;SSW;11;87%;99%;1 Omak;A couple of showers;55;34;SSW;9;66%;88%;1 Pasco;An afternoon shower;62;40;SW;10;56%;86%;2 Port Angeles;Rain;49;36;SW;6;82%;99%;1 Pullman;A shower and t-storm;59;34;WSW;12;55%;87%;2 Puyallup;Cloudy, rain;53;35;SSW;9;81%;98%;1 Quillayute;Morning downpours;47;36;SSW;9;90%;100%;1 Renton;Periods of rain;52;38;SSW;10;76%;99%;1 Seattle;Periods of rain;51;39;SSW;11;79%;93%;1 Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;51;38;SSW;10;81%;99%;1 Shelton;Rain;47;35;SW;10;93%;99%;1 Spokane;A shower in the p.m.;60;36;SSW;8;60%;68%;2 Spokane Fairchild;A stray p.m. shower;55;32;SW;9;64%;66%;2 Spokane Felts;A shower in the p.m.;60;36;SSW;8;60%;68%;2 Stampede Pass;Rain and drizzle;38;23;W;8;82%;91%;1 Tacoma;Periods of rain;49;36;SSW;10;84%;97%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;49;38;SSW;10;86%;99%;1 Vancouver;Becoming rainy;52;39;SSW;9;75%;100%;2 Walla Walla;A shower and t-storm;59;38;SW;9;57%;87%;2 Wenatchee;A few showers;56;32;W;8;63%;85%;1 Whidbey Island;Windy, rain at times;51;39;SSE;22;77%;99%;1 Yakima;A shower in the p.m.;59;31;SW;10;52%;66%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather