WA Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A couple of showers;48;21;ENE;7;64%;85%;1

Bellingham;Very windy;46;26;NNE;16;53%;85%;2

Bremerton;Rainy times;46;31;NE;8;77%;93%;1

Chehalis;A couple of showers;45;24;NW;6;84%;84%;1

Deer Park;Breezy and colder;31;6;NNE;15;54%;25%;2

Eastsound;Clearing, a shower;45;29;NNE;9;56%;81%;2

Ellensburg;Colder with a shower;37;15;WNW;10;58%;81%;1

Ephrata;Showers around;37;19;NNE;18;50%;61%;1

Everett;A couple of showers;49;21;ENE;6;68%;85%;1

Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;43;26;NE;6;79%;89%;0

Friday Harbor;Clearing, a shower;46;28;NE;8;54%;81%;2

Hoquiam;A passing shower;46;29;ENE;7;81%;85%;0

Kelso-Longview;A couple of showers;45;27;WNW;5;86%;95%;1

Moses Lake;A snow shower;38;19;NE;16;50%;55%;1

Olympia;A couple of showers;43;24;NNE;6;82%;88%;1

Omak;Partly sunny, colder;32;14;N;7;58%;31%;1

Pasco;Showers around;42;15;NNE;10;61%;61%;1

Port Angeles;A couple of showers;47;27;NE;6;62%;85%;1

Pullman;A bit of a.m. snow;30;5;ENE;13;77%;80%;1

Puyallup;A couple of showers;45;27;NE;6;82%;89%;0

Quillayute;Clearing, a shower;47;26;ENE;6;64%;83%;1

Renton;A couple of showers;44;29;NE;7;79%;89%;1

Seattle;A couple of showers;45;29;NNE;7;75%;88%;1

Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;45;29;NE;6;77%;91%;1

Shelton;A couple of showers;45;26;NE;7;76%;89%;1

Spokane;Colder;33;9;NNE;8;50%;26%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy and colder;30;7;NNE;16;67%;25%;2

Spokane Felts;Colder;33;9;NNE;8;50%;26%;2

Stampede Pass;A little snow;35;15;E;4;64%;92%;1

Tacoma;A couple of showers;43;29;NE;7;82%;88%;1

Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;43;31;NE;8;78%;88%;1

Vancouver;Cloudy with showers;44;29;NE;7;81%;93%;1

Walla Walla;A couple of showers;38;14;ENE;7;76%;85%;1

Wenatchee;Cloudy;35;14;NW;5;61%;30%;1

Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;48;25;NNE;9;57%;85%;2

Yakima;A couple of showers;39;19;N;7;60%;92%;1

