WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, March 15, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;35;NNE;1;89%

Bellingham;Clear;38;SE;3;89%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;37;NNE;1;89%

Chehalis;Clear;35;NNW;1;97%

Deer Park;Clear;28;NNW;1;78%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;86%

Ellensburg;Clear;37;NNW;15;59%

Ephrata;Clear;40;NW;10;50%

Everett;Clear;36;N;1;84%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;42;SW;3;71%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;82%

Hoquiam;Clear;42;Calm;0;76%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;41;Calm;0;82%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;35;W;4;66%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;41;N;3;73%

Omak;Clear;38;NW;4;61%

Pasco;Clear;42;W;5;48%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;43;W;5;70%

Pullman;Clear;33;Calm;0;63%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;39;N;1;83%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;3;70%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;42;NNE;1;72%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;67%

Shelton;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Clear;32;NNE;5;75%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;31;WNW;7;56%

Spokane Felts;Clear;32;NNE;5;75%

Stampede Pass;Clear;25;SSE;2;93%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;43;NNE;1;78%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;44;NNE;7;65%

Vancouver;Clear;39;Calm;0;79%

Walla Walla;Clear;40;S;8;55%

Wenatchee;Clear;39;W;12;50%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;76%

Yakima;Clear;42;NNW;6;46%

