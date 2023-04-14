US Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;90;54;79;58;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;8;46%;44%;5 Albuquerque, NM;66;41;65;39;Sunny and breezy;N;15;15%;0%;9 Anchorage, AK;41;28;44;28;Partly sunny;NNE;6;60%;0%;4 Asheville, NC;70;49;74;51;Pleasant and warmer;N;7;64%;17%;7 Atlanta, GA;68;54;80;60;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;7;64%;62%;9 Atlantic City, NJ;70;54;62;54;More humid, cooler;ESE;8;82%;74%;2 Austin, TX;80;68;93;54;Very warm;NNE;7;55%;26%;10 Baltimore, MD;85;63;75;58;A shower and t-storm;N;6;77%;91%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;81;63;75;61;Thunderstorms;SSE;9;87%;100%;2 Billings, MT;45;29;57;33;Sunny and warmer;SSE;8;48%;2%;6 Birmingham, AL;69;54;80;63;Warmer;S;8;61%;90%;7 Bismarck, ND;42;32;47;24;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;69%;5%;3 Boise, ID;55;36;64;45;Sun and some clouds;E;11;33%;3%;6 Boston, MA;82;48;58;47;Clouding up, cooler;NNE;10;63%;88%;3 Bridgeport, CT;90;55;63;53;Showers around;ENE;11;71%;94%;2 Buffalo, NY;78;55;71;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;6;62%;88%;4 Burlington, VT;77;48;80;53;Some sun;SE;9;35%;9%;6 Caribou, ME;52;30;59;38;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;4;43%;0%;6 Casper, WY;38;25;46;27;Morning snow;SSW;11;54%;93%;7 Charleston, SC;76;62;82;64;Humid;SSW;9;65%;11%;9 Charleston, WV;79;58;77;55;A t-shower in spots;S;6;72%;44%;3 Charlotte, NC;77;56;78;58;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;8;66%;10%;5 Cheyenne, WY;33;24;44;26;Rain and snow shower;WNW;17;53%;58%;5 Chicago, IL;78;57;76;57;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;71%;87%;6 Cleveland, OH;75;58;67;61;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;60%;44%;6 Columbia, SC;79;55;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;SW;9;64%;11%;9 Columbus, OH;75;56;77;55;A thundershower;SSW;8;71%;83%;3 Concord, NH;88;45;67;48;High clouds, cooler;NE;9;41%;67%;7 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;69;84;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;18;51%;5%;9 Denver, CO;41;31;52;29;Rain and snow shower;W;10;47%;57%;6 Des Moines, IA;83;57;63;35;A gusty thunderstorm;NNW;12;76%;99%;2 Detroit, MI;84;55;81;57;Clouds and sun;S;5;45%;38%;5 Dodge City, KS;87;39;54;33;Windy with a shower;NNW;24;64%;80%;5 Duluth, MN;47;41;46;34;Cooler with rain;NNW;10;88%;97%;1 El Paso, TX;79;55;78;54;Sunny and nice;ENE;10;16%;0%;10 Fairbanks, AK;35;10;37;15;Turning cloudy, cold;NW;7;56%;72%;3 Fargo, ND;43;32;38;26;Rain and snow;NNW;19;80%;94%;1 Grand Junction, CO;54;33;56;33;Sunshine;E;6;35%;0%;8 Grand Rapids, MI;83;57;81;60;Warm with some sun;SSE;7;49%;44%;5 Hartford, CT;93;55;72;55;A shower in spots;E;8;55%;95%;2 Helena, MT;44;22;54;32;Warmer;S;7;52%;10%;6 Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;72;A couple of showers;ENE;12;58%;88%;11 Houston, TX;78;70;88;59;Thunderstorms;NNW;9;72%;96%;3 Indianapolis, IN;79;56;80;60;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;59%;36%;6 Jackson, MS;80;58;75;55;Cloudy;S;10;78%;99%;2 Jacksonville, FL;91;60;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;57%;16%;10 Juneau, AK;47;35;48;34;Rain and drizzle;ESE;15;69%;92%;1 Kansas City, MO;84;60;66;38;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;11;78%;98%;2 Knoxville, TN;73;52;77;56;Low clouds may break;ESE;8;70%;29%;5 Las Vegas, NV;76;53;79;57;Sunshine;N;7;12%;0%;9 Lexington, KY;76;54;78;61;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;66%;44%;6 Little Rock, AR;82;63;80;51;A severe t-storm;W;10;73%;97%;2 Long Beach, CA;68;52;71;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;54%;0%;9 Los Angeles, CA;66;49;71;51;Sunshine;SSE;6;53%;2%;9 Louisville, KY;77;55;81;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;8;62%;31%;6 Madison, WI;82;57;79;54;Cloudy;NNW;11;53%;93%;4 Memphis, TN;71;60;78;51;Breezy in the a.m.;S;13;68%;99%;2 Miami, FL;83;74;85;75;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;9;76%;32%;10 Milwaukee, WI;77;58;70;55;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;76%;92%;6 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;45;48;34;Rain and drizzle;NNW;12;81%;100%;1 Mobile, AL;74;61;77;66;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;83%;96%;5 Montgomery, AL;78;54;78;63;Rather cloudy;S;6;57%;64%;7 Mt. Washington, NH;54;38;51;37;Decreasing clouds;SSE;16;68%;17%;3 Nashville, TN;74;52;82;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;9;57%;89%;5 New Orleans, LA;82;67;77;69;Thunderstorms;SSE;10;87%;100%;2 New York, NY;90;60;66;56;A couple of showers;E;8;70%;97%;2 Newark, NJ;93;62;67;56;A couple of showers;E;8;72%;97%;2 Norfolk, VA;74;61;81;60;A morning shower;SW;9;65%;59%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;81;59;68;42;Increasingly windy;NNW;20;53%;6%;9 Olympia, WA;56;36;53;44;Rain and drizzle;SE;6;80%;98%;1 Omaha, NE;80;46;49;35;Windy with a shower;NNW;20;83%;98%;2 Orlando, FL;91;67;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;62%;61%;10 Philadelphia, PA;86;62;74;58;A shower and t-storm;E;7;78%;98%;2 Phoenix, AZ;78;57;85;59;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;23%;0%;9 Pittsburgh, PA;84;58;77;57;A shower;SSW;7;68%;94%;3 Portland, ME;77;43;52;45;Cooler;NE;11;64%;27%;5 Portland, OR;58;41;60;46;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;66%;44%;2 Providence, RI;88;48;70;50;Couple of t-storms;NNE;7;65%;95%;2 Raleigh, NC;82;58;79;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;69%;11%;5 Reno, NV;61;35;69;40;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;29%;0%;8 Richmond, VA;77;61;81;58;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;63%;30%;5 Roswell, NM;84;51;80;41;Sunny and windy;N;18;14%;0%;10 Sacramento, CA;70;45;72;45;Sunny and nice;SSW;7;55%;2%;8 Salt Lake City, UT;50;35;60;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;8;34%;0%;8 San Antonio, TX;84;69;95;59;Very warm;NNE;8;48%;3%;8 San Diego, CA;62;51;64;53;Mostly sunny;NW;7;68%;0%;9 San Francisco, CA;58;47;60;48;Partly sunny;W;12;65%;2%;7 Savannah, GA;79;60;86;64;Humid with some sun;S;8;61%;14%;9 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;42;53;45;Rain and drizzle;SSE;8;70%;98%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;64;39;41;31;Rain, snow;NNW;18;75%;94%;1 Spokane, WA;55;32;61;42;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;45%;39%;2 Springfield, IL;81;57;81;45;Breezy;S;16;58%;96%;5 St. Louis, MO;80;56;76;46;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;12;67%;100%;4 Tampa, FL;85;69;89;71;Humid with a t-storm;NW;7;70%;82%;10 Toledo, OH;80;54;79;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;6;52%;42%;6 Tucson, AZ;77;48;82;53;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;23%;0%;10 Tulsa, OK;85;66;73;44;Not as warm;NW;13;64%;34%;7 Vero Beach, FL;87;66;85;71;A thunderstorm;SSE;10;75%;84%;10 Washington, DC;81;63;77;57;A shower and t-storm;WNW;7;72%;90%;3 Wichita, KS;86;49;53;39;Breezy with a shower;NW;20;76%;55%;2 Wilmington, DE;83;61;73;58;A shower and t-storm;E;7;78%;91%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather