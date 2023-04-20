WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas...

Southwestern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 641 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of Richmond to near Hooks to near Maud,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks,

Redwater, Maud, Red Lick, Ogden, Mandeville, Genoa, Richmond,

Leary, Mount Pleasant, Domino, McNab, Arden and Red Bank.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE

BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON

CAMP CASS CHEROKEE

CORYELL DELTA ELLIS

FALLS FANNIN FRANKLIN

FREESTONE GREGG GRIMES

HAMILTON HARRISON HENDERSON

HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON

HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR

LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE

MCLENNAN MADISON MARION

MILAM MILLS MORRIS

NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA

RAINS RED RIVER ROBERTSON

ROCKWALL RUSK SHELBY

SMITH TITUS UPSHUR

VAN ZANDT WALKER WOOD

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather