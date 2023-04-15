WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Central Sabine County in eastern Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milam, or 25

miles northwest of Toledo Bend Dam, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Milam, Hemphill, Florien, Fisher, Negreet, Mount Carmel and

Columbus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather