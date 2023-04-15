WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

536 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSK COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

eastern and northeastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES...

At 535 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, or 12

miles northeast of Nacogdoches, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Timpson, Garrison, Appleby, Arcadia and Stockman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather