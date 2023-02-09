WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1011 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov\/ahps2\/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1015 AM CST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Expect a couple of flooded barns. Also expect water to overflow the bridge approaches to Farm to Market Highway 1804 between Hoard and Lindale. Expect several hundred acres of flooded pasturelands next to the river both upstream and downstream. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 05\/03\/2017. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. - At 8:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. 18.6 feet on 03\/22\/2012. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather