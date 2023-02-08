WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Shreveport LA 259 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas, Howard and Sevier. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In northeast Texas, Red River. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 258 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Should additional heavy rain continue across the Advisory area, a Flash Flood Warning will be needed. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... De Queen, Clarksville, Boxelder, Umpire, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Gillham, Manchester, Bagwell, Athens, Wright City, Valliant, Detroit, Avery, Millerton, Annona, Haworth, Garvin and Holly Creek. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather