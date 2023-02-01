WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1054 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County.

For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber

resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be

affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this

afternoon to 9.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will

then rise above flood stage late tonight to 10.9 feet early

tomorrow afternoon. It will fall below flood stage again late

tomorrow evening.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.9 feet on 06/26/1968.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around

Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying

roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert

Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff

Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become

flooded.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.3

feet early Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.7 Wed 9 am CST 25.0 25.2 25.3

* WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake.

* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding will occur.

Water covers roads in Bevil Oaks.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.2

feet early Friday morning, then begin falling slowly.

- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Pine Island Bayou

Sour Lake 25.0 27.0 Wed 9 am CST 27.1 27.1 27.0

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Village Creek Near Kountze.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.4 feet, The water will be at the low chord of

Highway 418.

- At 9:46 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8

feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood

stage early Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Village Creek

Kountze 17.0 17.0 Wed 9 am CST 17.8 17.4 16.5

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 163.0 feet early

Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

