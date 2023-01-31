WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1118 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and

Nacogdoches Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:15 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8

feet early tomorrow afternoon.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO LATE FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Beckville.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the heavily

wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near

the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to

secure petroleum equipment.

- At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 23.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tomorrow evening to a crest of 26.2 feet Thursday

morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

26.7 feet on 03/30/2018.

