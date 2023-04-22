WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

803 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Central and southern McCulloch County, in west central

Texas.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 759 PM CDT, Radar showed numerous showers and

thunderstorms with heavy rain over the central and southern

parts of McCulloch County, moving to the east. Rainfall

amounts of 1 to 2 inches have already occurred across much of

the area. An additional half to one inch of rainfall is

eexpected through 9 PM. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some street flooding

is likely in Brady.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Brady, Brady Lake, Camp San Saba, Calf Creek, Voca and The

Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

White Street at Live Oak Creek, South Blackburn between

Adkins and 13th, FM 1851 crossing Tiger Creek, County Road

120 crossing East Cow Creek, Hallum Draw, South High between

14th and 15th Streets, 17th Street between Pine and College,

County Road 212 crossing San Saba River, County Road 128

crossing Reubes Creek and County Road 126 crossing Saddle

Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

