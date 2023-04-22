WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

645 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern San

Saba County through 715 PM CDT...

At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cherokee, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cherokee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3092 9844 3092 9888 3102 9883 3103 9869

3096 9845 3095 9844 3095 9841 3093 9842

TIME...MOT...LOC 2345Z 298DEG 17KT 3096 9878

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

