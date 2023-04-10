WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

316 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Brown

and northeastern Coleman Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Burkett, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Coleman, Santa Anna, Bangs, Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty, Grosvenor,

Burkett, Lake Brownwood, Echo and Thrifty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3204 9929 3198 9909 3164 9910 3175 9950

TIME...MOT...LOC 2015Z 017DEG 14KT 3194 9922

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

