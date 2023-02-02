WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

221 PM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...Icy patches on roads are possible late tonight and early

Friday morning...

With some lingering showers bringing additional rainfall across

the area this afternoon, and temperatures expected to drop below

freezing overnight, icy patches on roads and sidewalks are

anticipated late tonight and early Friday morning. Temperatures

are expected to quickly climb above freezing by mid to late

morning Friday, with sunny skies.

