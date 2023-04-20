TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

700 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Archer

and southeastern Baylor Counties through 730 AM CDT...

At 700 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Westover, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Megargel, Westover, and Lake Kickapoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3340 9923 3357 9926 3366 9878 3339 9875

TIME...MOT...LOC 1200Z 263DEG 28KT 3349 9916

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

