TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 1032 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central, northern, western, and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...All outdoor burning and other activities that could lead to wildfire starts should be avoided. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 163.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Monday was 164.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 162.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____