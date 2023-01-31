TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 830 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023 An area of showers and thunderstorms will continue to move northeast around 45 mph through 1130 AM. Brief moderate to heavy sleet will be possible with this activity. Roadways will quickly become sleet covered and slick, with temperatures remaining well below freezing. One quarter of an inch of sleet accumulation will be possible. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather