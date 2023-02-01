WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

157 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /8 AM

MST/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to one inch

in the Guadalupe Mountains and ice accumulations up to a tenth

of an inch.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor, and Lower Brewster County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up

to one quarter inch expected, with locally higher amounts

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west Texas.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to

the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible tonight through

Wednesday night. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning and evening commute.

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.

