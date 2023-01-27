WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 133 PM CST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CST \/9 AM MST\/ TO 6 PM CST \/5 PM MST\/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM CST \/9 AM MST\/ to 6 PM CST \/5 PM MST\/ Saturday. * IMPACTS... Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather